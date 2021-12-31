Left Menu

Tunisia's Ennahda party says senior official detained

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:43 IST
Tunisian security forces have detained Noureddine Bhairi, a senior official in the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the party said on Friday.

Bhairi is the party's first senior official to be detained since President Kais Saied dismissed parliament and seized governing powers in July in a move that Ennahda and some other parties have called a coup.

