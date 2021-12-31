Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend new year greetings to people

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:40 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor, CM extend new year greetings to people
N Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Friday extended new year wishes to the people of the union territory.

In her message, Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana and holds additional charge as the Lt Governor, highlighted the proficiency and capability of the country in producing vaccines indigenously to combat Covid-19 glory of the country in 2021, The Lt Governor underscored that the virtues of coordinated functioning and unity should be promoted by all.

Chief Minister Rangasamy said that events to usher in the New Year and other functions should be celebrated by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

He referred to the welfare measures his government had implemented to ameliorate the lot of the have-nots. ''Let us continue our efforts to bring happiness and joy to every household,'' he said wishing the people a happy and prosperous New Year.

Speaker Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers Sai Saravanan Kumar, Chandra Priyanka, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, AIADMK Puducherry unit`s leader A Anbalagan, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy, the DMK leader R Siva, the member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy, Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam and a host of leaders also greeted the people of Puducherry on the eve of the New Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021