Left Menu

Chellakumar gets AICC charge of West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:09 IST
Chellakumar gets AICC charge of West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed Lok Sabha member A Chellakumar as AICC in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The post fell vacant after former Union Minister Jitin Prasada quit the party to join the BJP in June after the Congress failed to open its account in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Chellakumar will continue to hold his existing post as AICC in-charge of Odisha, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Chellakumar, a Lok Sabha member from Krishnagiri from Tamil Nadu, was earlier AICC in-charge of Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021