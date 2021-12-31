Will impose more curbs in Jaipur as Covid situation may turn explosive: Gehlot

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will impose more curbs to check the coronavirus spread in state capital Jaipur as the situation may turn explosive and can't be taken lightly.

At a review meeting which was telecast live on social media platforms, he directed officials to increase testing in the capital.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh suggested the closing of schools while close of religious places and curbs on gathering in weddings were also recommended.

Jaipur had reported 185 of 252 positive cases on Thursday. Of 773 active cases, 521 are in Jaipur.

It is the matter of the state capital, which should not be taken lightly, otherwise, the situation may turn explosive because the highest number of positive cases is being reported from Jaipur, Gehlot said at the meeting. Based on the discussion and suggestions received in the over two-hour-long meeting, the Home Department will now release guidelines. Gehlot also questioned the Jaipur CMHO why sampling has not been increased despite the rising number of positive cases in the past 15 days. He said the number of samples collected daily in Jaipur is more or less constant, whereas the number of positive cases is continuously increasing. In his direction, the official said the sampling will be increased to 8,000 to 10,000 per day.

