Virender Sehwag's sister Anju joins AAP in Delhi

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:53 IST
Anju Sehwag joining Aam Admi Party (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"I think AAP is doing good work in Delhi. It is getting famous in other parts of the country as well like Punjab. I chose AAP as I think one must always choose a party where you can express your views clearly," Anju Sehwag told ANI.

This came months ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

