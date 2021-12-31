Left Menu

Biden, Manchin spoke about social spending bill after Manchin's rejection - White House adviser

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Senator Joe Manchin spoke about the "Build Back Better" bill a day after the conservative Democratic senator publicly rejected the president's social spending plans, a White House adviser said on Friday. "He (Biden) has some confidence about that (bill), including discussions he has had with Senator Manchin", Jared Bernstein, member of the White House council of economic advisers, said in an interview with CNN on Friday.

"The president and Senator Manchin - the day after that announcement where the senator said he couldn't vote for the bill as it was - they were talking again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

