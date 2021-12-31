BJP, its leaders are 'Godsewadi': AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said BJP and its leaders are ''Godsewadi'' and hit out at them, alleging that they did not come forth with ''even a word of criticism'' against a Hindu religious leader who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi recently.

Singh's remark came a day after the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Thursday over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation at a 'dharma sansad' organised in Raipur few days ago.

''I was wondering for many days why (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji or any BJP leader did not speak even a word of criticism against those who abused Bapu, the priest of non-violence?'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted in Hindi, adding that ''then, remembered BJP and its leaders are 'Godsewadi'''.

The arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj led to a slugfest between the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the Chhattisgarh Police's action as ''highly objectionable'' and claimed it was a violation of the inter-state protocol, a charge that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel denied and hit back asking Mishra whether he was happy or sad with the arrest of the person who ''abused'' Mahatma Gandhi.

During the conclusion of a two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) in Raipur on December 26 evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi, and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

An FIR was registered against the Hindu religious leader in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi.

Later on Monday, a case was registered against him at Akola in Maharashtra on Monday in this connection. The Hindu religious leader is a resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of Akola.

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad also filed a police case in Thane city against Kalicharan Maharaj on Wednesday.

The Pune police had recently registered a case against Kalicharan Maharaj, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote and four others for allegedly making inflammatory speeches and hurting religious sentiments during an event in the city on December 19.

