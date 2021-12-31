BJP out to defame SP in alliance with IT, ED: Akhilesh Yadav on raids at SP MLC's premises

Amid the ongoing Income Tax raids at the premises of another perfume dealer with nickname Jain, this time an SP MLC, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of rectifying its “earlier mistake” of raiding ''own associate'' Piyush Jain's premises.

Yadav made the allegation claiming that his party has nothing to do with Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, who, he asserted, was close to the BJP.

Jain was arrested earlier following a string of raids on his premises across the country.

IT Department on Friday raided several premises of various perfume traders, including SP MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain, in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country, including Kannauj, Kanpur, Delhi, Surat and Mumbai.

Yadav also accused the BJP of “having shaken hands” with the IT and ED” sleuths to defame his party by raiding people associated with his party, besides arranging crowds at the BJP leaders’ poll rallies, which, he said, happens to be thinner than that on the “roadside chow mein-selling carts”.

“Whenever a BJP programme is held in Lucknow or UP, it appears they either bring people of these departments with them or direct them to come here,'' he said.

Talking of the IT raids at the residence and business premises of SP MLC’s residence, Yadav said “today's raids are being done out of frustration to overcome the earlier mistake wherein the BJP supporter was taken for a SP man”.

“There already had been reports that raids will be conducted on Samajwadi Party people as has been seen in the past two weeks,” he said.

“To defame Samajwadi Party, all leaders from Delhi to Lucknow had been telling lies from the dais about the IT raids conducted earlier in Kanpur. Hitler had a department of propaganda but the BJP has a government of propaganda,” he said.

The BJP must tell the basis on which they had linked Piyush Jain with Samajwadi Party and all their leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to UP CM Yogi Adityanath has claiming his links with the SP, Yadav asserted.

The recovery of huge amount of cash and gold, also demonstrates the failure of the government’s 2016 decision on demonetisation, he said.

Accusing the BJP government of having forged an alliance with the IT and ED to “defame” his party, Yadav said, ''This is not the first time that they have exhibited their 'chhapey wala' (raiding) behaviour.” “Remember West Bengal where all (enforcement) agencies had reached from Delhi during elections, Tamil Nadu, where CM Stalin’s house was raided and Bengaluru where Congress leaders’ houses were raided,” said Yadav.

“Where ever elections are held, the BJP people take its alliance partners IT and ED with them,'' he added.

Talking of raids on Kannauj-based perfume traders and raids on his party MLC Pampi Jain, who is behind launching a “Samajwadi itr (perfume)” ahead of the elections, Yadav said the BJP had the grudge why perfume was not being made in its name and why people associated with the Samajwadi Party were doing such innovative work.

“The BJP resented how can anyone make 'itr” in the name of Samajwadi Party,” Yadav said while coining an impromptu slogan 'Itr ka inqilab hoga, 22 mein badlav hoga'.

Dubbing the BJP as a “paper flower without any fragrance'', Yadav said Kannauj is connected with Samajwadi Party and has a history of communal amity, but the BJP is out to spread the ''nafrat ki durgandh'' (stink of hatred).

“How will they like ''sauhardra ki sugandh'' (fragrance of amity) and so knowingly want to defame the Samajwadi Party,” Yadav said.

