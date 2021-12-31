Partners in adoption episode legally married

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI): Anupama S Chandran and her partner Ajith were formally married in Kerala on Friday, a month after they reclaimed their child who was in another State with his adoptive parents.

The marriage was held at a local registrar office here in the presence of their child. The ceremony was attended by some of the couple's close friends.

The 22-year-old woman expressed hope that the marriage would put an end to the smear- campaign against them through the social media.

''I am happy that my child was also witness to our wedding,'' she told reporters. Last month, she secured the custody of the child after a family court here ordered in her favour after one year of waiting and weeks-long legal battle, protests and controversies. Earlier, a DNA test confirmed Anupama and Ajith were the biological parents.

When the baby was born, Ajith had not divorced his first wife. Anupama's parents had not approved their daughter's relationship with Ajith as he was a married man.

Her allegation was that her father Jayachandran, a local leader of the ruling CPI(M), had forcibly taken her child away soon after his birth and handed over the baby to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare Centre (KSCCW) for adoption.

The adoption had kicked up a political storm in the State as opposition parties used it as weapon to attack the CPI(M) and the government with.

While Anupama is a former activist of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Ajith was a local leader of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

