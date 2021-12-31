Arunachal, Assam governors to celebrate New Year at India-China border

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and his Assam counterpart Jagadish Mukhi will celebrate the New Year with locals and army jawans at the India-China border on Saturday.

The two governors will visit Kaho, the last Indian village in Arunachal Pradesh along the international border, on New Year's Day and interact with locals, and the jawans guarding the frontier, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

One of the seven villages in Kibithoo block of Anjaw district, Kaho had weathered a Chinese attack in the 1962 war. Its residents had assisted the outnumbered Indian soldiers.

Mukhi, who is on a four-day tour to Arunachal Pradesh, arrived here on Friday and was received by Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia at the Raj Bhavan helipad here.

Mukhi was presented a guard of honour by state police personnel at Naharlagun helipad, and by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Raj Bhavan.

Mishra interacted with Mukhi, expressing hope that his visit will further cement the age-old cordial relations between the two neighbouring states.

He said that reinforcement of goodwill between people of the two states will boost the socio-economic development of the region and also secure the nation's territorial integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)