Maha: BJP panel close to Rane wins Sindhudurg bank polls

Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the victory of a panel backed by the BJP in the Sindhudurg District Bank polls was a win for the party and came about due to efforts taken by local leaders in the Konkan region, including sons Nitesh and Nilesh.

A panel close to Rane trounced the one backed by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, with the former winning 11 of 19 seats on the board and the rest going to the latter.

Asserting this is not his victory but that of the BJP, Rane, speaking to reporters here, said, ''We clinched victory in the bank elections because people were with us and due to efforts taken by Nitesh Rane, Nilesh Rane and other party leaders in the (Sindhudurg) district,'' he said.

After this victory, the BJP will aim for power in the state, said Rane, a former chief minister who was with the Shiv Sena as well as the Congress earlier.

His son and Kankavli BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, whose anticipatory bail plea in an attempt to murder case was rejected by a local court on Thursday, was absent from celebrations here.

After the attempt to murder case was registered against Nitesh Rane, the Union minister had claimed it was being done against the backdrop of this bank poll as a victory of the panel close to him would expose the misdeeds of the MVA in connection with affairs at the lender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)