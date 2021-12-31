BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa withdraws resignation as Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president citing "technical, legal issues"

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who recently switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Friday withdrew his resignation from the post of the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee citing "technical and legal issues". Sirsa previously held the post as an MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal.

An official statement issued by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) stated, "In view of the present situation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and collapse of the administrative system of DSGMC, non-payment of salaries to staff of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools for the last two months, non-payment of salary, Gurpurab salary (bonus) to DSGMC staff and scholarship for staff children, and considering the onset of the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic in which it is important to gear up the Bala Sahib Hospital, It becomes important to tackle the situation." "Due to technical and legal issues arose after the resignation of the undersigned and inability to call the general house of DSGMC for the acceptance of the resignation as per the law at the present scenario, the undersigned has decided to withdraw his resignation with immediate effect for the smooth functioning of DSGMC and will continue to discharge his duties as President-DSGMC till the formation of the new management committee of DSGMC," it added.

A few days ago, the security cover of Sirsa was upgraded by the government from the Y to Z category. Earlier, he was provided 'Y' category security cover including security by Delhi Police in Delhi. Now he will have 'Z' category security cover in Delhi and Punjab.

In the 'Y' category, a total of six CRPF personnel were deployed. Now he will have 18 CRPF personnel in his duty that means six at a time in three shifts. Sira joined BJP earlier this month ahead of Assembly elections due in 2022 in five states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. (ANI)

