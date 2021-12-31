Congress a problem for country, root of corruption: Adityanath

Attacking the Congress in its bastion Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Sonia Gandhi-led party is a ''problem'' for the country and the root of anarchy and corruption.

Adityanath, who was addressing a gathering as part of the ruling BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, also attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying that the people of the state know that a vehicle with the party's flag means that there is a goon sitting inside.

Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhi.

Adityanath said, ''The way the Congress' public representatives from Rae Bareli are joining the BJP, the Congress will be uprooted from Rae Bareli. The Congress is a problem for the country. Rae Bareli has never accepted foreign rule.'' The Congress is the root of terrorism, anarchy and corruption in the country, and works to spread casteism and linguistic differences, he alleged.

Hitting out at the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party, Adityanath said, ''The SP and BSP are (a problem) for the state. Today, the people of the state know that a vehicle with the SP's flag means that some goon is sitting inside.'' ''Our government works for the people and also works to respect faith. Could the Congress, the SP and the BSP do this? Those who had termed Ram and Krishna imaginary, can they build a temple? Can those firing on devotees of Lord Ram build a temple?'' he asked.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Adityanath dubbed the three opposition parties a ''den of corruption''.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 381 projects worth Rs 834 crore in Rae Bareli, the statement said.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 87 projects worth Rs 639 crore for Kanpur Dehat from here, it said.

