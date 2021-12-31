'Will give corruption-free govt if come to power', says Punjab BJP leader

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday said if BJP comes to power in the state after next year's election, it will give corruption-free government, generate employment, and provide a congenial atmosphere for the industry to flourish.

''We will create such a Punjab as will make fast progress in all spheres and once again return to its days of glory for which it was once known,'' Sharma told reporters here in presence of Union Minister and party's state election In-charge, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

On the occasion, the party launched its election campaign slogan “Nava Punjab, BJP De Nal”. Sharma said every Punjabi wants to make a contribution in making a ''new Punjab''.

He said people of Punjab for the last seven years have witnessed policies launched by BJP-led central government that aimed at welfare of the poor, farmers and common sections of society. ''I urge people of Punjab to be part of our campaign of building a Nava Punjab,'' he said.

Meanwhile later in the day, Shekhawat and Sharma traveled to Ferozepur to take stock of arrangements being done in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there on January 5.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur district on January 5.

He is also likely to address a rally after the event.

