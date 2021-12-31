NC chief greets people on New Year's eve

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday extended warm greetings to the people on the onset of the New Year, and expressed hope the resolve of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to stand up against “injustices, communalism and oppression” will be “strengthened”. ''I extend my warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, hoping that we will stand up against the communalism, inequality, injustice and oppression with fortitude and spirit of camaraderie,” Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said.

NC's vice president Omar Abdullah also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “Let's all pray that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh in all our rich diversity unite to work towards a collective goal of restoration of our abridged democratic and constitutional rights. May the spirit of unity guide our efforts,” Omar said.

