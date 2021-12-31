AIADMK slams DMK govt for 'foisting' cases, claims 'mini emergency' in TN

A delegation of AIADMK leaders on Friday called on Governor R N Ravi and submitted a memorandum alleging 'deterioration' of law and order in the state and the party claimed that a 'mini-emergency' has been clamped in Tamil Nadu to target the opposition by misusing the police. After submitting the memorandum, senior AIADMK leader and former Minister, C Ve Shanmugam alleged that the Tamil Nadu police has become a 'wing' of the DMK. Those who questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government and the opposition leaders faced false cases, Shanmugam claimed. ''We are not afraid of false cases and we will face them legally. We have seen Karunanidhi's regime. Today an undeclared emergency is enforced in Tamil Nadu, a mini-emergency is clamped in the state,'' the former Law Minister during the AIADMK regime claimed. Citing a police case against AIADMK's K T Rajenthra Bhalaji on alleged job scam, Shanmugam said Bhalaji had a right to explore all legal options including approaching the Supreme Court. Shanmugam slammed the DMK government for relentlessly trying to arrest Bhalaji as if he was an 'anti-national.' As many as 23 ministers of the DMK government faced 'criminal cases,' he claimed, adding, the incumbent Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji too faced allegations on 'getting jobs.' AIADMK's stand is that cases against such DMK leaders, who are now Ministers, should be transferred from Tamil Nadu to some other state, Shanmugam told reporters.

Both Rajenthra Bhalaji and Senthilbalaji faced similar allegations, Shanmugam claimed and asked if the DMK regime has the 'courage' to 'arrest' Senthilbalaji. Relatives, friends and AIADMK workers associated with Rajenthra Bhalaji are being 'intimidated' by the government, Shanmugam, also the Villupuram district AIADMK secretary, alleged. ''Two functionaries of the AIADMK belonging to Jolarpet have been abducted by the police. Today is the fourth day of their detention and we have been sending representations to authorities on the matter for the past three days. We don't know what happened to them.'' Shanmugam also alleged corruption, sale of illegal lottery, intoxicants/drugs, presence of gambling dens and claimed that crimes including murders and those against women and girl children are on the rise. AIADMK leaders who were former Ministers, including K C Veeramani, are under the scanner of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The Governor was apprised on 'abuse' of power by the police department and Ravi has assured to look into the matter, Shanmugam said. A party release said a memorandum was submitted to the governor that dealt with issues including 'deterioration' of law and order, crimes against women and children and abuse of power by the DVAC.

AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and N Thalavaisundaram were part of the delegation that called on the Governor here at Raj Bhavan.

