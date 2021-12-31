I-T raids premises linked to SP MLC, others over alleged tax evasion by perfume traders

The Income Tax department on Friday raided multiple premises linked to certain perfume traders, including a Samajwadi Party MLC, in Uttar Pradesh and other places as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said. They said about 30-40 premises spread across the national capital region, Kannauj, Kanpur, Surat, Mumbai and some other places are being searched as part of the operations that started early morning with police accompanying the raiding team.

Among the buildings searched are a residential building in south Delhi's New Friends Colony and about a dozen premises in Mumbai, the officials said.

Coming as they do in the run-up to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the tax raids triggered a political war of words, with the SP alleging the searches were launched by the ''BJP government''. In a tweet, the SP said the Kannauj premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain – who has interests in perfume manufacturing and other businesses -- have been raided.

. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also held a scheduled press conference at the SP office in Kannauj where he spoke about the raids and other issues.

Through its Twitter handle, the Samajwadi Party dubbed the action as ''open misuse of central agencies by a scared BJP'' and said the raids were carried out after Yadav announced that the media conference will be held in Kannauj.

Yadav had recently launched a perfume called 'Samajwadi ittra' manufactured by Jain.

The government denied charges of political motivation behind the raids. The tax sleuths launched the raids as ''there was information and actionable intelligence'' with them, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the GST council meeting here.

She said the department gathered information on this sector (perfume manufacturing) in the country before initiating the raids. She said the taxman found some ''unconnected details'' during the searches but she did not have the full details as the action was ongoing.

The sources said an another perfume trader based in Kannauj and one in Kanpur were also searched.

They claimed to have found documents and evidences that indicate tax evasion of over Rs 150 crore.

The action, the sources said, was launched after the department obtained details from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) authorities about possible income tax evasion by perfume business entities and others by allegedly claiming bogus input tax credit.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an investigation agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), had recently carried out large-scale raids in Kanpur and Kannauj against Shikhar brand pan masala, a transporter and others and later arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain, seized over Rs 197 crore cash apart from 26 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil. Both Peeyush Jain and Pushpraj Jain have their residential premises located at a distance of few metres in the same locality in Kannauj.

Yadav had earlier alleged that the previous raids were conducted on the wrong Jain as his party's MLC having the same business in the same lane and going by similar initials was the actual target.

Sitharaman Friday rejected this charge also, saying that the raid was at the correct address and a case of knocking at wrong doors.

The I-T department functions under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Kanpur on Tuesday, had taken a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party over the cash seizure in the previous raid, saying the ''ittar (perfume) of corruption'' that it had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh before 2017 is there for everyone to see.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)