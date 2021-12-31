Left Menu

BJP names candidates for 3 assembly seats in UP’s Banda district

PTI | Banda | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:47 IST
BJP names candidates for 3 assembly seats in UP’s Banda district
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on Friday declared candidates for three assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda distrct for the state's upcoming assembly polls.

All three Banda assembly seats are presently held by BJP leaders.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday in Banda, Mishra named former Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Assembly Gaya Charan Dinkar as the party’s candidate from Naraini assembly constituency, reserved for SC. Dinkar was the Leader of Opposition from 2016 to 2017.

''On the directions of 'Behanjee' (BSP chief Mayawati), Dheeraj Rajput will be fielded from Banda and Ramsevak Shukla from Baberu,” he said.

The Naraini assembly seat is currently held by BJP's Rajkaran Kabir, Banda by Prakash Dwivedi and Baberu by Chandrapal Kushwaha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021