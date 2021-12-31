Left Menu

BSP names candidates for 3 assembly seats in UP's Banda district

PTI | Banda | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:27 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on Friday declared candidates for three assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district for the upcoming assembly polls.

All three seats in Banda district are currently represented in the assembly by BJP leaders.

Addressing a public meeting here on Friday, Mishra named former Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Gaya Charan Dinkar as the party's candidate from Naraini assembly constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Dinkar was the Leader of Opposition from 2016 to 2017.

''On the directions of 'Behanji' (BSP chief Mayawati), Dheeraj Rajput will be fielded from Banda and Ramsevak Shukla from Baberu,'' he further said.

The Naraini assembly seat is currently held by BJP's Rajkaran Kabir, Banda by Prakash Dwivedi and Baberu by Chandrapal Kushwaha.

