Foundation stone to be laid for memorial for journalists who died of COVID

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:39 IST
Foundation stone for a national memorial dedicated to journalists who lost their lives in line of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic will be laid here on January 2, the Noida Media Club (NMC) said on Friday.

Names of more than 500 such journalists, including those from print and video, will be inscribed on memorial pillars at the site located in Sector 72 of Noida, the NMC office-bearers said.

“Many journalists across the country lost their lives in the line of duty during the coronavirus pandemic. We have collected names of such journalists from across the country, who would be honoured with this national memorial,” NMC president Pankaj Parashar said.

“The memorial will be located at Smriti Van in Sector 72 of Noida,” Parashar added.

The objective, he said, is to ensure future generations remember the contribution of the people who worked for journalism and dissemination of crucial information during the pandemic even at the cost of their lives.

