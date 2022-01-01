Macron says France faces tough weeks ahead with COVID-19

The next few weeks will be difficult for France because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, but the country can get through it if people behave responsibly, President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year's Eve address.

He said France was in a better place to face the coronavirus than a year ago because of the number of people who have been vaccinated, and urged anyone who was unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shot. The country needs to do everything to avoid having to impose new restrictions that would curb people's freedoms, Macron said.

