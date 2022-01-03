Left Menu

Debris clearing operations continue at mining accident site in Bhiwani

PTI | Bhiwani | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:41 IST
The debris clearing operations continued on Monday at a mining site in Haryana's Dadam, where five people were killed and two injured in an accident triggered by a landslide three days ago.

Officials said the rescue operations were continuing to clear the debris and rule out the possibility of any other person being trapped there.

''The debris clearing operations continued on Monday. The authorities involved in the operation want to rule out the possibility of any other person being trapped there whose record may not have been maintained,'' SHO of Tosham police station, Sukhbir said over the phone.

The rescue operation at the site is being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he said.

Earlier, after visiting the accident site, ruling BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Dharambir Singh had alleged violation of several laid down norms for mining at four sites in the Dadam mining zone.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had on Sunday demanded a judicial probe, monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Holding the BJP-JJP government responsible for the incident, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda had on Saturday alleged that there had been a ''scam of thousands of crores'' in the Dadam mining zone.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too had alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Manohar Lal Khattar regime.

