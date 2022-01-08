World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests

Kazakhstan's former intelligence chief has been arrested on suspicion of treason, the state security agency said on Saturday, as the former Soviet republic cracks down on a wave of unrest and starts to assign blame. The detention of Karim Massimov was announced by the National Security Committee which he himself headed until he was fired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday as violent protests swept across the Central Asian nation.

Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry

Sixteen people were killed and 18 injured in an accident involving a bus and a microbus on the road between Egypt's Suez and El-Tor, the Egyptian health ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Thirteen ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident where they transferred the injured to hospitals in Tor Sinai and Sharm El-Sheikh, the statement said.

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.

Austrian chancellor says he has no COVID symptoms and 'doing well'

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday he was well and had no COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus this week, vowing to do everything possible to prevent another nationwide lockdown. Nehammer, a conservative who has received three vaccine shots, has been conducting official business from home via video and telephone conferences since he tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-chancellor-nehammer-tests-positive-coronavirus-2022-01-07.

Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan

Dozens of people have died and thousands have been detained in Kazakhstan over the past week during the worst violence seen in the Central Asian nation since it became independent in the early 1990s. Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of the country's main city on Friday, a day after Russian paratroopers arrived to help quash the uprising.

At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station

At least 16 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had flocked to enjoy the snow, officials said on Saturday. With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government has declared Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area.

Elections in India's most populous state to start in Feb. 10

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition groups, will hold elections in seven phases starting from Feb. 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Saturday.

The outcome of the election in the northern state, currently ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be seen a barometer for national elections due in 2024.

U.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis

The United Nations said on Saturday it would invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in a "political process" aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by a coup in October. U.N. mediation in the weeks after the coup succeeded in reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but his resignation last week deepened uncertainty around Sudan's political future and a transition towards elections scheduled for 2023.

Portugal's Socialists retain lead ahead of election but gap narrows - poll

Portugal's ruling center-left Socialists remain favorites to win a snap parliamentary election on Jan. 30, but the main opposition Social Democrats are narrowing the gap, according to a new opinion poll. Prime Minister Antonio Costa's ruling party commands 38% support, according to the survey by the Catolica University published late on Friday by the newspaper Publico and the RTP state TV channel. That represents a drop of just one percentage point from an earlier poll published on Nov. 5.

Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people

An airstrike in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray killed 56 people and wounded at least 30 in a camp for the internally displaced, two aid workers told Reuters on Saturday, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts. Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)