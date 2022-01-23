World News Roundup: At least 16 dead in fire at a nightclub in Cameroon's capital; Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan - source and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least 16 dead in fire at a nightclub in Cameroon's capital

At least 16 people died and eight others were injured early on Sunday in a fire that engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, the government said. "The incident was caused by the explosion fireworks usually used in the nightclub," it said in a statement, adding that these had sparked a fire on the ceiling which caused further explosions and panic in the nightclub.

Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan - source

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in Milan, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, a day after he decided against running for president. Berlusconi, 85, was admitted to hospital for routine medical checks, ANSA news agency reported.

Tonga struggles with ash, psychological trauma after eruption and tsunami

Families have stopped children playing outside as Tonga struggles to deal with ash and the psychological fallout of last week's volcanic eruption and tsunami, aid workers and residents said. Communication with the outside world remained difficult on Sunday, with few internet services, and outlying islands still cut off from the phone service.

Malaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter

Malaysia former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, is still being treated in hospital and his family has communicated with him, his daughter said on Sunday. Marina Mahathir said in a statement the family thanked people for their prayers and hoped people would ignore rumours spread about him by uninformed sources.

Penny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis

Lebanese school teacher Sara Wissam and her husband were comfortably off before a run on the local currency decimated the value of their salaries and dragged them towards poverty. The plight of the Beirut couple is common across Lebanon's middle class, which has been forced to make once unthinkable choices by the worsening economic crisis: cutting back on food, cancelling trips or applying to emigrate for good.

Vatican fraud trial to resume with boost for prosecution

The Vatican's landmark fraud and embezzlement trial resumes after a long break on Tuesday with the beleaguered prosecution buoyed by two favourable decisions in related cases by Swiss and Italian courts. The trial, in which defendants are accused of fraud and other crimes around the Vatican's 350 million euro ($400 million) purchase of a luxury building in London, is still mired in procedural wrangling.

UK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'

Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior UK minister said on Sunday after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there. Britain made the accusation late on Saturday, also saying Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with a number of former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion.

Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover

Sustained gunfire rang out from several military camps in Burkina Faso early on Sunday, but the government denied the military had seized power. Heavy gunfire at the capital Ouagadougou's Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt, began at least as early as 5:00 a.m. (0500 GMT), a Reuters reporter said.

Explainer-How Western economic sanctions might target Russia

Tensions between Moscow and Western powers have raised the prospect of new economic sanctions being imposed on Russia if it attacks neighbouring Ukraine. The European Union has threatened "massive" sanctions and U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a bill to impose sanctions on Russian government officials, military leaders and banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.

Pope calls for world day of "prayer for peace" over Ukraine crisis

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of "prayer for peace" on January 26 to stop the Ukraine crisis from worsening, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions. Francis announced the prayer day and made the appeal for dialogue to defuse the crisis during his weekly address and blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square.

