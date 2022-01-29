US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visits Pittsburgh bridge collapse, vows more U.S. investment; Thousands honor slain New York police officer at Manhattan funeral and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden visits Pittsburgh bridge collapse, vows more U.S. investment

President Joe Biden stopped to look at a Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed just hours before he arrived for a scheduled visit to the city on Friday, dramatically underscoring the urgency of his drive to rebuild the United States' creaky infrastructure. Visibly moved, Biden gazed across a ravine over the buckled sections of the half-century-old Fern Hollow Bridge, flanked by Pennsylvania and local officials and emergency workers as he surveyed the damage.

Thousands honor slain New York police officer at Manhattan funeral

Thousands of New York City police officers lined Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Friday to honor a fellow officer who was shot and killed last week while responding to a domestic violence call. Officers dressed in blue uniforms with white gloves carried the flag-draped coffin of Jason Rivera, 22, one of four New York City officers shot over the past week, into a funeral service held in Manhattan's iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral.

U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out

The United States government has procured more than 100 million additional COVID-19 tests from testmaker iHealth Lab Inc. as part of the White House's plan to distribute 500 million free at-home tests across the country, the Department of Defense said Friday. Starting in January, the U.S. government has been allowing households to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the website COVIDTests.gov with shipping expected within seven to 12 days of ordering.

Lawsuit accuses Chris Brown of raping unnamed woman on Florida yacht

An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit that accuses musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeks $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer. The civil lawsuit, filed on Thursday by a musician and choreographer identified as Jane Doe, said she was invited by Brown to meet him at Star Island, Florida, home of rapper Sean Combs. When she arrived, she boarded a yacht and accepted Brown's offer of a drink as they discussed her career, the filing said.

At Avenatti fraud trial, Stormy Daniels says she speaks with the dead

Lawyer Michael Avenatti on Friday sought to undermine the credibility of porn star Stormy Daniels, the U.S. government's star witness against him at his fraud trial, by challenging her belief in paranormal activity and professed ability to speak with dead people. In five hours of cross-examining his former client, Avenatti tried to undercut the government's claim that he had embezzled nearly $300,000 from Daniels, who he represented in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump.

U.S. East Coast prepares for heavy snow, plunging temperatures as blizzard hits

Residents of New York and New England hunkered down on Saturday for a fierce Nor'easter bringing high winds, deep cold and up to two feet (60 cm) of snow, a blizzard predicted to be one of the worst in recent memory. Forecasts of a potentially brutal storm, which moved up the East Coast after forming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas, had prompted airlines to cancel https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airlines-cancel-flights-ahead-noreaster-storm-2022-01-28 5,000 flights through the weekend and delay more than 8,000.

Analysis-Biden gets climate win with court loss on Gulf of Mexico oil leases

A U.S. judge's surprise decision this week to annul the Biden administration's first Gulf of Mexico oil lease auction because of its climate change impact has raised questions about the future of the nation's federal drilling program – and played directly into the president's hand. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, made a campaign pledge to end federal oil and gas drilling to fight climate change, and he quickly announced a suspension of all new lease sales pending a broad review of drilling's impact on global warming after taking office. Some 25% of U.S. oil and gas production comes from federal lands and waters.

Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination -White House

U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday. Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June.

Former Trump press aide subpoenaed in Congress probe of U.S. Capitol attack - CNN

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Capitol riot last year has issued a subpoena for Judd Deere, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's communications aides, CNN reported on Friday. The committee is seeking documents and a deposition next month from Deere, who helped with "formulating (the) White House's response to the January 6 attack as it occurred," CNN reported, citing a letter accompanying the subpoena.

Pennsylvania court strikes down state's mail-in voting law

A Pennsylvania court sided with Republicans in striking down a law on Friday that eliminated barriers to voting by mail, raising doubts over ballot access in the battleground state ahead of important election contests this year. The administration of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf immediately appealed the ruling, which deemed the law unconstitutional. That puts its implementation on hold while the Pennsylvania Supreme Court weighs the matter.

