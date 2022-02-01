Left Menu

PM Modi hails Indian Coast Guard on Raising Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day saying the outstanding team of professionals steadfastly secure the country's coasts and also lead humanitarian efforts.

The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on February 1, 1977, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978.

"Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day. An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts," Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

