PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:57 IST
Cabinet approves Union Budget for 2022-23
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23, sources said.

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a short while from now in the Lok Sabha.

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister's speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

