Harish Rawat calls Union Budget as 'Chunaavi Budget'

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday said that this year's budget will be 'Chunaavi budget' ahead of the scheduled assembly elections.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:42 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday said that this year's budget will be 'Chunaavi budget' ahead of the scheduled assembly elections. Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Rawat said, "This year's budget will be a 'Chunaavi Budget'. It will be presented in a way while focusing on the interests of the poll-bound states."

On Monday, Rawat was seen campaigning door-to-door for the upcoming elections in Haridwar. Notably, Congress leader Anupama Rawat has been fielded from Haridwar Rural. She is the daughter of Congress election campaign committee chief and former CM Harish Rawat. This is an assembly seat from which her father unsuccessfully contested in the 2017 polls.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

