Number of subscribers to PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses one crore
- Country:
- India
The number of subscribers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has crossed one crore.
Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.
While US President Joe Biden has over seven lakh followers on YouTube, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has over 36 lakh, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has 30.7 lakh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh and the White House has 19 lakh followers.
Among the national leaders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on YouTube while Shashi Tharoor, who is also popular on social media platforms, has 4.39 lakh followers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indonesian officials make rare visit to Israel on COVID-19
Indonesian officials make rare visit to Israel on COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi remembers Rohith Vemula on his 6th death anniversary, calls him 'symbol of resistance'
Insisting officers be made available for central deputation through proposed amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 will affect states' administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.
Centre's proposed amendment in IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 against spirit of cooperative federalism, upsets time-tested harmonious agreement between Centre and states: Mamata to PM Narendra Modi.