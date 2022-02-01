Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:13 IST
Number of subscribers to PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses one crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The number of subscribers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has crossed one crore.

Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.

While US President Joe Biden has over seven lakh followers on YouTube, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has over 36 lakh, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has 30.7 lakh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh and the White House has 19 lakh followers.

Among the national leaders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on YouTube while Shashi Tharoor, who is also popular on social media platforms, has 4.39 lakh followers.

