UK warns Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine

Britain warned Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that there would be severe economic costs if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:50 IST
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
Britain warned Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that there would be severe economic costs if Russia invaded Ukraine. Asked if Johnson had canceled a call with the Russian president on Monday due to a row over lockdown parties in Downing Street, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio that he did not know the details.

"The critical message that Vladimir Putin needs to be getting and is getting because of the role that this prime minister has taken is: There will be severe economic costs if he pursues an invasion of Ukraine," Raab told Times Radio. Raab said that Britain's national anthem "God Save the Queen" was going viral on social media in Ukraine.

