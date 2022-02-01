Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress
The Congress on Tuesday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country's salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the salaried and the middle classes have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation.
''India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures,'' Surjewala said on Twitter.
''This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class and Middle Class. #Budget2022,'' he said in his initial remarks on the Union Budget. The comments came soon after the finance minister presented the union budget for 2022-23 in Parliament.
