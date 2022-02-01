Left Menu

Russia denies replying to U.S. on security proposals - RIA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko denied reports on Tuesday that Moscow had given the United States a written response to Washington's counterproposals on security guarantees demanded by Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko denied reports on Tuesday that Moscow had given the United States a written response to Washington's counterproposals on security guarantees demanded by Russia, the RIA news agency reported. RIA quoted a diplomatic source as saying that a response was still being prepared.

A State Department spokesperson said on Monday the United States has received a written follow-up from Russia on the matter. Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's plans to join NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week they had not addressed Moscow's main security demands but Russia was ready to keep talking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

