Russia denies replying to U.S. on security proposals - RIA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko denied reports on Tuesday that Moscow had given the United States a written response to Washington's counterproposals on security guarantees demanded by Russia, the RIA news agency reported. RIA quoted a diplomatic source as saying that a response was still being prepared.

A State Department spokesperson said on Monday the United States has received a written follow-up from Russia on the matter. Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's plans to join NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week they had not addressed Moscow's main security demands but Russia was ready to keep talking.

