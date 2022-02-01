Left Menu

Russia denies responding to U.S. on security proposals - RIA

But a senior diplomatic source told Russia's state news agency RIA the letter contained questions from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also sent to other NATO members, on how Moscow's counterparts understood the "indivisibility of security" principle. Moscow was still working on an actual response to Washington's counter-proposals, the source said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:25 IST
Russia denies responding to U.S. on security proposals - RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has sent follow-up questions rather than a response to the United States in their exchange on Moscow's demands for security guarantees, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

A State Department spokesperson said on Monday the United States has received a written follow-up from Russia on the matter. But a senior diplomatic source told Russia's state news agency RIA the letter contained questions from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also sent to other NATO members, on how Moscow's counterparts understood the "indivisibility of security" principle.

Moscow was still working on an actual response to Washington's counter-proposals, the source said. Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's plans to join NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week they had not addressed Moscow's main security demands but Russia was ready to keep talking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022