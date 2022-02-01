Modi govt on destructive path: Ramesh on river-linking projects in budget

Left Menu

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government is on a destructive path as it talks of protecting the environment on the one hand but is promoting ecologically disastrous river-linking projects on the other.His remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, giving a push to infrastructure projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:43 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government is on a ''destructive path'' as it talks of protecting the environment on the one hand but is promoting ecologically disastrous river-linking projects on the other.

His remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, giving a push to infrastructure projects.

''On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi government is on a destructive path,'' he said on Twitter.

Ramesh served as Environment Minister during the UPA government and is currently the chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha. PTI SKC DV DV

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

