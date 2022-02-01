Nothing for middle class, poor in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget for 2022-23 as a ''zero-sum budget'', saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.
His comments came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament ''M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.
