Modi govt's 'zero sum budget' has nothing for poor, farmers, MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday slammed the Centre over the Union Budget and said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs. "M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha. While presenting the Budget in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. She also said that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over the next 25 years.

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

