Kremlin says no Putin-Johnson call planned on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to talk to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, but another date for the call could be agreed, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Johnson's Downing Street office had said earlier that a call between Johnson and Putin, which had been planned for Monday, could take place on Tuesday.

Johnson will vow to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as part of the West's diplomatic efforts to stop a possible Russian invasion which Moscow says there is no proof it is planning.

