Left Menu

Kremlin says no Putin-Johnson call planned on Tuesday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:15 IST
Kremlin says no Putin-Johnson call planned on Tuesday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to talk to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, but another date for the call could be agreed, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Johnson's Downing Street office had said earlier that a call between Johnson and Putin, which had been planned for Monday, could take place on Tuesday.

Johnson will vow to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as part of the West's diplomatic efforts to stop a possible Russian invasion which Moscow says there is no proof it is planning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022