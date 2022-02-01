Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022-23 as disappointing and said it has nothing for the common people.In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor noted that people had high expectations from the Union Budget during the corona period but there is nothing in it either for the common people or to reduce price rice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:40 IST
Union Budget disappointing, nothing in it for common people: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022-23 as ''disappointing'' and said it has nothing for the common people.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor noted that people had ''high expectations'' from the Union Budget during the corona period but there is nothing in it either for the common people or to reduce price rice. ''People had high expectations from the Budget during the corona period. The Budget has disappointed the people. There is nothing in the Budget for the general public. Nothing to reduce price rise,'' Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

