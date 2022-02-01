Left Menu

Youth tries to throw ‘chemical’ at Kanhaiya Kumar at UPCC office

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:20 IST
Youth tries to throw ‘chemical’ at Kanhaiya Kumar at UPCC office
Kanhaiya Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A youth allegedly tried to throw a "chemical" at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the UPCC office here on Tuesday, party sources said.

However, he was caught by the party office bearers before any damage was done, they said.

Kanhaiya was at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to address a 'Yuva Sansad' organised by the party.

A Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said the youth was identified as Devansh Bajpai and he tried to throw the "chemical" at Kumar but was caught by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and the NSUI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022