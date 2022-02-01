Union Budget: Directionless, says Chhattisgarh CM; BJP leader Raman Singh hails it

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday for fiscal 2022-23 was directionless and had no provision or relief for farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, he said everybody believed there would be some measures for farmers and labourers but the budget is silent on them and also on promises of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Baghel said the budget did not have any provision for completing items mentioned in the previous budgets, and cited the example of the Centre's plan to build 100 smart cities, a project that is still incomplete.

''Overall it is a directionless budget that has nothing for youth, unemployed, women and farmers," Baghel, who tweeted his views with the hashtag 'Lollipop Bugdet', said.

However, former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh said the budget fulfilled the aspirations of every section of the society, adding that ''farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs, employment, rural development, education and health have been taken care of''.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat ka budget''.

