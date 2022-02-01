Left Menu

Union Budget: Directionless, says Chhattisgarh CM; BJP leader Raman Singh hails it

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:30 IST
Union Budget: Directionless, says Chhattisgarh CM; BJP leader Raman Singh hails it
Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday for fiscal 2022-23 was directionless and had no provision or relief for farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, he said everybody believed there would be some measures for farmers and labourers but the budget is silent on them and also on promises of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Baghel said the budget did not have any provision for completing items mentioned in the previous budgets, and cited the example of the Centre's plan to build 100 smart cities, a project that is still incomplete.

''Overall it is a directionless budget that has nothing for youth, unemployed, women and farmers," Baghel, who tweeted his views with the hashtag 'Lollipop Bugdet', said.

However, former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh said the budget fulfilled the aspirations of every section of the society, adding that ''farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs, employment, rural development, education and health have been taken care of''.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat ka budget''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022