Britain, Poland and Ukraine preparing trilateral security pact, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:58 IST
Denys Shmygal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Britain, Poland and Ukraine are preparing a trilateral pact to strengthen regional security, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday while hosting his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv.

Poland and Britain have offered security aid to Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due in Kyiv later on Tuesday.

"I hope that in the near future we will be able to officially launch a new regional format of cooperation Ukraine-Poland-UK, in the context of ongoing Russian aggression, we should sign a trilateral document on cooperation to strengthen regional security," Shmygal said.

