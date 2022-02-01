UK to ask Ukraine's Zelenskiy what he wants from UK and allies -PM's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy what he wants from Britain and other allies in the face of Russian aggression, Johnson's spokesman said.
Asked what was on the agenda for a meeting between the pair in Kyiv on Tuesday, the spokesman said: "We will want to hear from President Zelenskiy about his expectations of what he wants from the UK and other allies so we continue to work together."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
Britain freezes BBC funding as reviews TV licence fee future
Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February
Health News Roundup: U.S. website to order free COVID-19 tests up and running; Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February and more