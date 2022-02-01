UK to ask Ukraine's Zelenskiy what he wants from UK and allies -PM's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy what he wants from Britain and other allies in the face of Russian aggression, Johnson's spokesman said.

Asked what was on the agenda for a meeting between the pair in Kyiv on Tuesday, the spokesman said: "We will want to hear from President Zelenskiy about his expectations of what he wants from the UK and other allies so we continue to work together."

