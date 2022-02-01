Italy's Draghi and Russia's Putin discuss Ukraine -statement
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had a phone call to discuss the crisis over Ukraine and bilateral relations, Draghi's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The two leaders agreed on the need to find a "sustainable and durable" solution to the Ukrainian crisis and to rebuild a "climate of mutual confidence", the statement said.
Draghi highlighted the importance of reducing tensions in Ukraine "in the light of the serious consequences that a further escalation of the crisis would have".
