Make Manvendra Singh win with record margin or else I will not be able to show my face: Jitin Prasada seeks votes for BJP candidate from UP's Dadraul

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state minister Jitin Prasada sought votes from the people in support of BJP candidate Manvendra Singh in Shahjahanpur's Dadraul assembly.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:06 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state minister Jitin Prasada. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state minister Jitin Prasada sought votes from the people in support of BJP candidate Manvendra Singh in Shahjahanpur's Dadraul assembly. While addressing the people of the Brahmin community in the Dadraul Legislative Assembly of Shahjahanpur district, Prasada said, "Make Manvendra Singh win with a record margin from Dadraul...then only, I will be respected, otherwise, people will say what's the point of inducting me...I don't want a post if I am not able to deliver...," the BJP leader said.

"If the BJP candidate does not win from here, I will not be able to show my face, so you have to make the BJP candidate win," said Prasada. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

