UK Speaker criticises PM Johnson's barb at opposition leader

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:14 IST
Lindsay Hoyle Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticized by the House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday for remarks he made accusing the opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders.

"I am far from satisfied that the comments in question were appropriate on this occasion," speaker Lindsay Hoyle told parliament when asked about Johnson's comment. Johnson made the remark in a parliamentary debate on Monday.

