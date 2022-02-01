Union Budget disappointing, nothing in it for common people: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022-23 as ''disappointing'' and said it has nothing for the common people.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor noted that people had ''high expectations'' from the Union Budget during the corona period but there is nothing in it either for the common people or to reduce price rise. ''People had high expectations from the Budget during the corona period. The Budget has disappointed the people. There is nothing in the Budget for the general public. Nothing to reduce price rise,'' Kejriwal said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, pointing out that it gave tax exemption to the industrialists but provide no tax relief to the people.

It did not also guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers' produce, he said.

Singh reacted sharply on the finance minister's announcement that about 400 new generation trains will be developed and manufactured over the next three years, saying the Narendra Modi government has done 'Dhandhe Bharat' in the name of 'Vande Bharat' with this proposal. ''No relief to the general public suffering from Corona. Tax exemption to industrialists, not to the public. No MSP guarantee to farmers. First lied of giving 2 crore jobs, now the big lie of 60 lakh jobs. Wow Modi ji, you have done 'Dhandhe Bharat'' by giving 400 trains to the capitalists in the name of Vande Bharat,'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

