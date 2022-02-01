Left Menu

Punjab Polls: Resigned as SC Commission chairman after getting ticket from Phagwara, says Sampla

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:28 IST
Former Union minister and BJP candidate from Punjab’s Phagwara (reserved) assembly seat Vijay Sampla on Tuesday said he has resigned as Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SC).

Sampla said he had sent his resignation to the appropriate authority on January 28 after he was declared party's nominee from Phagwara.

“I was allotted the party ticket on January 27 and submitted my resignation on January 28,” he said.

Sampla filed his nomination papers from the Phagwara seat on Monday.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

The counting will take place on March 10.

