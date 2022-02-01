Union Budget 2022 reflects vision for inclusive development: Piyush Goyal

Emphasizing that the government is focused on enhancing infrastructure and raising people's income, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2022-23 reflects a visionary framework for holistic and inclusive development of the country. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "It is important to have the intelligence to understand the Budget. They (Opposition) do not understand the figures, that is why they find the Budget zero-sum. I believe the Budget will be a milestone in assessing the future of India. Finance Minister has shown a new direction to the country through the Budget. The government will focus on infrastructure development. there has been an increase of 35 per cent. This will pave the way for private investment. This is a very visionary budget for holistic and inclusive development."

Goyal's remarks came against the backdrop of the Opposition's calling the Union Budget 2022-23 a zero-sum budget. He said the government and private investment will help in the development of the country and will generate employment opportunities. He said the budget will strengthen the small and medium scale industries.

Asked about if the middle and lower-income group citizens are not given relief by making no change in tax slabs, Goyal said, "The tax on taxable income upto Rs 5 lakh was made zero two years ago. It was a very big decision. Now our concern is to make a greater pie by conserving the resources. So that opportunities can be increased in order to raise people's income. The Budget focuses on increasing people's income." Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

