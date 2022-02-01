Left Menu

Canada, at NATO, says Russia has a choice between de-escalation and sanctions

Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday that Canada was ready to join the West in imposing economic sanctions on Russia if Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, saying that the Kremlin had a choice to make between de-escalation and punitive measures.

Canada, at NATO, says Russia has a choice between de-escalation and sanctions
Anand, who met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said Canada was ready to support Ukraine and the NATO alliance, and reiterated Ottawa's plans to increase the size of its training mission in the country.

"Russia an important choice to make. It can choose to negotiate with a view to de-escalation or it can face harsh economic sanctions," Anand told reporters.

