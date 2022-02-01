Left Menu

Dhami, Khattar launch BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched the BJP's election campaign in the state, going door-to-door to meet voters and addressing public meetings in Garhwal and Kumaon regions respectively.

Though the BJP has been conducting door-to-door campaigns and virtual poll meetings in Uttarakhand for quite some time, the party's state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi had said at a press conference here on January 30 that it would formally begin its poll campaign from February 1.

Thakur canvassed for the BJP's Vikasnagar candidate Munna Singh Chauhan and Khattar campaigned for Haldwani candidate Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela, state party spokesperson Suresh Joshi said.

Pralhad Joshi also campaigned for the BJP's Dharampur candidate Vinod Chamoli, he said.

Pralhad Joshi, who is also the Union parliamentary affairs minister, also praised the Union Budget 2022-23 for making separate financial provisions for Bharatmala and Ropeway connectivity projects in Uttarakhand.

The provision made in the Budget to promote organic farming and farming in general along the banks of the Ganga is also in the interest of Uttarakhand and other Himalayan states, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

